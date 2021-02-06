Analyzing Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) & The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The ODP and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ODP -2.84% 11.61% 3.58% Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The ODP and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The ODP 1 1 1 0 2.00 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 8 0 3.00

The ODP presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $21.64, indicating a potential downside of 9.52%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than The ODP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The ODP and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ODP $10.65 billion 0.23 $99.00 million $4.10 11.41 Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The ODP has higher revenue and earnings than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of The ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The ODP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The ODP beats Academy Sports and Outdoors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, reproduction, mailing, and shipping services. As of March 28, 2020, this division operated 1,295 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers via academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

