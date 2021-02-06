Analyzing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $84.74 million 5.20 $18.01 million $1.98 10.82 Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.19 $48.16 million $1.17 31.21

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for One Liberty Properties and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.97%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 33.46% 9.92% 3.62% Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. One Liberty Properties pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Americold Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

