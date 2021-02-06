Analyzing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sohu.com alerts:

39.4% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sohu.com and Interups’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.40 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -5.76 Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interups has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interups has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Interups’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -9.75% -3.93% -1.70% Interups N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sohu.com and Interups, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Interups.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Interups on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.