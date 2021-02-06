Analyzing Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) & JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tintri and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 0 0 9 0 3.00

JOYY has a consensus price target of $109.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Tintri.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A JOYY 27.75% 5.46% 4.12%

Volatility and Risk

Tintri has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tintri and JOYY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri $125.90 million 0.01 -$157.65 million N/A N/A JOYY $3.67 billion 2.53 $494.88 million $3.89 29.51

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JOYY beats Tintri on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

