Anchor Achieves Market Cap of $10.27 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.27 million and $14,599.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.01174457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.08 or 0.06309590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023079 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

