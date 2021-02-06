Ankr Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39.56 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $100.80 million and approximately $39.56 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.74 or 0.01186268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.80 or 0.06312414 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

