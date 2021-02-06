ankrETH Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ankrETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,672.41 or 0.04168830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $49.05 million and $1.49 million worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

