Anoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $69,367.14 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $69,367.14 and approximately $57.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

