AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) versus Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Head to Head Review

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biocept and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.53 million 17.56 -$25.14 million ($12.20) -0.59 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 42.65 -$14.52 million ($1.62) -3.67

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept. AnPac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -237.01% -114.46% -82.15% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biocept and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biocept currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company's Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from ctDNA. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians to determine the treatment plan for their patients, as well as to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate therapies to treat cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

