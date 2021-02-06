ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $15,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $379.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $384.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

