Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,205.04

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,205.04 and traded as high as $1,481.50. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,481.50, with a volume of 1,005,811 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 986.67 ($12.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company has a market cap of £14.61 billion and a PE ratio of 43.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,483.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.04.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

