Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,205.04

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021


Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,205.04 and traded as high as $1,481.50. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,481.50, with a volume of 1,005,811 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 986.67 ($12.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company has a market cap of £14.61 billion and a PE ratio of 43.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,483.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.04.

About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

