Anyswap Hits Market Cap of $23.78 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $145,077.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 624.2% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00183335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063239 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048136 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

