Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. AON accounts for 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in AON were worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

AON stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.26.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.