API3 (API3) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.81 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00011444 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063038 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048330 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

