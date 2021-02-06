API3 (API3) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.83 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00011468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $63.78 million and $21.83 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00185841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061525 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00224760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042929 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

