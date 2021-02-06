apM Coin One Day Volume Reaches $4.94 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.01173113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.66 or 0.06444842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.