apM Coin Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $14.99 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01116737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.60 or 0.06530484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.