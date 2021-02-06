Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,004. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,925 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,769. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

