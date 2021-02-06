Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Issue None Dividend of $0.36

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) declared a None dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.55 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

