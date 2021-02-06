Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 39,636 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 374.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,636 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

