Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tamar Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

