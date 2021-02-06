Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

