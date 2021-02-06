Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $201,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after buying an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

