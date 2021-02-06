Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 250.8% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after buying an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 294.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 255.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 255.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

