Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. Apple comprises 12.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.