Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,431 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

