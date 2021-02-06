Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133,076 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

