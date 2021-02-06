Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,933 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 48.4% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $183,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,518,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.