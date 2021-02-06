Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Apple by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

