APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $10,607.25 and approximately $64.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00089987 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00287899 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00024044 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009635 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,455,870 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.