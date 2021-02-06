Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $5.80. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 50,933 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.17, for a total value of C$51,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$258,725.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

