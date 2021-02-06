APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.71 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 112.4% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002953 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00184892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00063274 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00049263 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,879,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

