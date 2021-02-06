Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $5.53 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $218.98 million and $80.52 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00014024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

