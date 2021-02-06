Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Reaches $13.34 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.01200764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.35 or 0.06419797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.