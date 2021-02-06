Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) (LON:ARC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $189.36

Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) (LON:ARC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $189.36 and traded as high as $194.65. Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) shares last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 32,450 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of £25.52 million and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.36.

Arcontech Group plc (ARC.L) Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

