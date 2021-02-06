Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.39. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 552,977 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $659.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardelyx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

