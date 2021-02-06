Ardor (ARDR) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ardor has a market cap of $102.63 million and $21.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00241682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $861.25 or 0.02167280 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

