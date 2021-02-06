Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,799 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 432,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after buying an additional 62,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

