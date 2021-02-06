Arepacoin Reaches Market Cap of $27,826.17 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $27,826.17 and approximately $81.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,138,488 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

