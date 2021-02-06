Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,097 shares of company stock valued at $44,010,261 in the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

