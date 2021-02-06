Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

