Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $81,896.67 and $55.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061081 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00071664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00223687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00043474 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,531,864 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

