Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Arion token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $95,510.66 and $161.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063023 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00076876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00228383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049353 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,534,933 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.