Arionum Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $63,937.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.67 or 0.04264412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00395196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.67 or 0.01154025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00468510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00385105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00240946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022374 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

