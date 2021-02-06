Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Up 6.1%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 1,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

About Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.