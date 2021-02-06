Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 8,499 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $85.22 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $87.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

