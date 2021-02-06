Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 252,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 257,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.