Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

