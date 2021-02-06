Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.