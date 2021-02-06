Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.33.

TDY opened at $385.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

